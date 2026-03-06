Genesco Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $47.61 million, or $4.44 per share. This compares with $34.38 million, or $3.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genesco Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.17 million or $3.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $799.94 million from $745.95 million last year.

Genesco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.61 Mln. vs. $34.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.44 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue: $799.94 Mln vs. $745.95 Mln last year.

