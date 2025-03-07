Genesco Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, specialty retailer Genesco, Inc. (GCO) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share on sales growth of 0 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.35 per share on revenue growth of 1.71 percent to $2.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

