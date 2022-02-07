Markets
Genesco Board Boosts Share Buyback Authorization By $100 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Genesco Inc. (GCO) announced Monday that its board of directors has authorized a $100 million increase to its existing $100 million share repurchase authorization.

Under Genesco's existing $100 million share repurchase authorization announced in September 2019, the Company has repurchased roughly 1.72 million shares at a total cost of approximately $99.0 million, at an average price of $57.49 per share, leaving remaining authorization of $1.0 million under the existing program.

