Generali S.p.A. Reports Robust Growth and Stability

Generali S.p.A. reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with gross written premiums surging 18.1% to €70.7 billion, driven by significant growth in both Life and Property & Casualty segments. The company also achieved a solid operating result of €5.4 billion, marking a 7.9% increase, while maintaining a strong capital position with a Solvency Ratio of 209%. Despite challenges such as natural catastrophes, Generali’s strategic focus on diversification and asset management proved effective in supporting its growth trajectory.

