Generali Loads Up 5,000 MELI Shares Worth $10.6 Million

Bought 5,030 MercadoLibre shares; estimated trade size $10.57 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $6.88 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Trade equals a 1.81% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 15,100 shares valued at $30.42 million.

MercadoLibre now represents 5.2% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On January 26, 2026, Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne disclosed a buy of MercadoLibre(NASDAQ:MELI) stock, increasing its stake in the Uruguay-based conglomerate.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated January 26, 2026, Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5,030 shares. The estimated transaction value is $10.57 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund's quarter-end MercadoLibre position rose by $6.88 million in value, reflecting both additional purchases and share price changes.

This buy brings the MercadoLibre stake to 5.2% of reportable 13F assets under management for the fund.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:MU: $42.81 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $37.62 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $34.10 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:META: $33.00 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSE:CRM: $30.68 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of January 23, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,137.29, up 16.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 3.85 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $108.35 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.08 billion Price (as of market close 1/23/26) $2,137.29

Company snapshot

Offers e-commerce platforms (Mercado Libre Marketplace), digital payments (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), lending (Mercado Credito), investment services (Mercado Fondo), classified listings, advertising, and online storefront solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees on its marketplace and fintech platforms, value-added logistics, financial services, and advertising solutions for merchants and brands.

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers across Latin America, targeting both sellers and buyers seeking digital commerce and financial solutions.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech provider in Latin America, leveraging a diversified ecosystem that integrates online marketplaces, digital payments, and logistics solutions. The company's scale, with over 84,000 employees and a broad regional presence, supports rapid innovation and operational resilience. MercadoLibre's competitive advantage lies in its ability to combine commerce and financial technology, driving user engagement and sustained growth across multiple high-potential markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Generali’s purchase of MercadoLibre stock comes at a time when the stock has grown more slowly than in past years. Concerns about mounting e-commerce competition from the likes of Amazon has concerned investors, as has the increase in bad debt losses from its rapidly-expanding credit portfolio.

Nonetheless, it has successfully built e-commerce, fintech, and logistics businesses in a region that frequently faces political and economic turmoil. It has often succeeded by turning such challenges into business opportunities.

Moreover, it still posts revenue growth remains rapid, as its $20 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2025 grew 37% compared to year-ago levels. Also, with economic conditions improving in Argentina and new leadership in Venezuela, that growth could further accelerate.

Furthermore, its P/E ratio has fallen to 53. While that may not sound low, it is cheap when one looks at the history of Amazon’s valuation over the previous decade.

Investors should also note that MercadoLibre is Generali’s sixth-largest position. Knowing that, its valuation and growing opportunities in markets recovering from turmoil could make MercadoLibre stock a more profitable investment for Generali, possibly making it a top five position in future quarters.

Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.