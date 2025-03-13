Generali Group FY24 Adj. Profit Rises; Gross Written Premiums Up 14.9%

(RTTNews) - Generali Group reported fiscal 2024 net result of 3.72 billion euros, down 0.6% from last year. Operating result was 7.29 billion euros, up 8.2%. Adjusted net result increased 5.4% to 3.77 billion euros. Adjusted EPS was 2.45 euros compared to 2.32 euros. Gross written premiums were 95.2 billion euros, an increase of 14.9%.

Fourth quarter operating result was 1.90 billion euros, an increase of 9.2% from a year ago. Adjusted net result was 889 million euros, up 49.3%.

Generali confirmed that it has successfully delivered its 2022-2024 strategic plan, over-achieving all the ambitious targets.

The dividend per share, which will be proposed at the upcoming AGM, is 1.43 euros payable as from 21 May 2025. This represents a 11.7% increase compared to the prior year.

