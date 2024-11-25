News & Insights

Stocks

Generali Executes Share Buyback as Growth Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 11:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market for a total of €1,343,060 as part of its strategic plan 2022-2024, aimed at driving growth. The company now holds 2.87% of its share capital in treasury shares. This move aligns with Generali’s commitment to creating value and enhancing shareholder returns.

For further insights into IT:G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.