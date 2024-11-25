Generali Executes Share Buyback as Growth Strategy

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market for a total of €1,343,060 as part of its strategic plan 2022-2024, aimed at driving growth. The company now holds 2.87% of its share capital in treasury shares. This move aligns with Generali’s commitment to creating value and enhancing shareholder returns.
