General Motors Unusual Options Activity For May 15

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on General Motors. Our analysis of options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $212,535, and 5 were calls, valued at $306,190.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $47.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $33.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.0 $12.65 $13.4 $33.00 $134.0K 13.8K 0 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $47.00 $73.9K 194 1 GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $45.00 $60.4K 1.1K 157 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $3.5 $1.58 $3.5 $42.00 $50.0K 8.5K 0 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.8 $45.00 $49.4K 1.1K 287

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its U.S. market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It should restart in at least one city in 2024. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,660,819, the GM's price is up by 1.05%, now at $45.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on General Motors

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $64.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on General Motors with a target price of $96. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $58. An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $55. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $52. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $60.

