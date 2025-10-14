Markets
GM

General Motors To Reassess EV Capacity; Board Approves Charges Of $1.6 Bln

October 14, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said the Audit Committee of the Board approved charges of $1.6 billion in GM North America in the three months ended September 30, 2025, based on a planned strategic realignment of EV capacity and manufacturing footprint to consumer demand. These charges include non-cash impairment and other charges of $1.2 billion as a result of adjustments to EV capacity. Also, the company has incurred charges of $0.4 billion, primarily related to contract cancellation fees and commercial settlements associated with EV-related investments, which will have a cash impact.

General Motors stated that, following recent U.S. Government policy changes, including the termination of certain consumer tax incentives for EV purchases and the reduction in the stringency of emissions regulations, the company expects the adoption rate of EVs to slow. These developments have caused the company to reassess EV capacity and manufacturing footprint.

General Motors noted that the reassessment of EV capacity and manufacturing footprint, including investments in battery component manufacturing, is ongoing, and it is reasonably possible that the company will recognize additional future material cash and non-cash charges that may adversely affect results of operations and cash flows.

Shares of General Motors are down 1.8% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.