General Motors Ended 2025 With a Strong Statement for Investors

Key Points

Some automakers were derailed by trade policy changes, tariffs, and a disappearing EV tax credit.

General Motors led the U.S. auto industry in sales for 2025.

Part of GM's sales growth was driven by more affordable Chevy and Buick models.

The automotive industry has been quite a bumpy ride in 2025. The industry dealt with a rapidly evolving transition to electric vehicles (EVs) that was partially derailed by changing trade policy, tariffs, and the end of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. At the same time, advanced Chinese rivals are beginning to span the globe, inching closer to U.S. territory.

All the noise aside, General Motors (NYSE: GM) had a fourth-quarter sales figure that made a statement to investors: The Detroit giant is still here.

GM is showing strength in sales

The message from General Motors to investors is clear and straightforward: "Demand for our brands and products is strong at every price point, and we are well-positioned to build on this momentum in the year ahead."

That's exactly what investors want to hear after a bumpy 2025. Despite the speed bumps the industry and government administration threw in the way, General Motors led the U.S. auto industry in sales for 2025 with a 6% increase for the full year.

Within GM's broader message was another, more subtle sign of strength. GM was the U.S. leader in full-size pickups for the sixth consecutive year, with the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra recording their best combined sales result in 20 years. This is significant because a dirty little secret within the automotive industry is that full-size trucks cost only marginally more to produce and can sell at 2 to 3 times the price tag, and as such carry much fatter margins.

Beyond trucks, the story from GM was similar. All four General Motors brands grew last year, with GMC setting a new sales record for the second consecutive year, Cadillac reporting its best sales in a decade, and GM leading the full-size SUV market for a staggering 51st consecutive year. Oh, and it was also the second-best-selling EV brand, behind only Tesla.

What it all means for GM investors

Another interesting piece of data to note, regarding GM's future sales strength, was that last year GM sold nearly 700,000 Chevrolet and Buick models with starting prices below $30,000. Now, investors might raise an eyebrow on this because, typically, a sales mix with a higher average transaction price (ATP) is preferable and generally more profitable. However, as new vehicle prices continue to hover near all-time highs, affordability is key for automakers, and reaching first-time consumers with entry-level vehicles and keeping them in the brand long-term is a huge win that doesn't show up on the balance sheet just yet.

Ultimately, General Motors ended 2025 with a serious showing of strength not only in overall sales figures, but in key details such as growing sales with incentives lower than the industry average, helping protect valuable margin. General Motors is on a roll; investors should take notice of its momentum in their investing thesis.

Daniel Miller has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.