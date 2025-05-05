Markets
General Motors Announces Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

May 05, 2025 — 10:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM), Monday announced the offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes.

The company plans to use the proceeds mainly to refinance a portion of the $1.25 billion outstanding of its 6.125 percent senior notes, and fund a portion of the $1.8 billion five-year term loan to Ultium Cells LLC, its joint venture with LG Energy Solution.

The company explained that the loan was received under the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program.

Currently, GM is trading at $45.67, up 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
