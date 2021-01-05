Markets
General Mills Partners Got Milk? To Highlight Benefits Of Cereal And Milk - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Mills Big G cereal and got milk? said Tuesday they have formed a partnership intended to highlight the benefits of cereal and milk, including nutrition, affordability and simplicity.

To celebrate the partnership, General Mills is debuting special, limited edition packaging on cereals featuring characters such as Buzz, Lucky, Trix Rabbit and others donning the got milk? mustache.

Customers can now find the limited-edition General Mills Big G cereal and got milk? partnership boxes of Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix at most major retailers nationwide.

The limited-edition boxes will include coupons on the back of the box. Shoppers can also get $2.00 back via digital rebate when they buy two gallons of dairy milk and two boxes of General Mills Big G cereal.

Starting January 11, National Milk Day, Big G's Cereal Collective Milk Truck will pop up across the Los Angeles area with a reimagined take on the vintage milk man experience.

General Mills also announced the launch of #CerealMilkStacheChallenge on social feeds, where some of the biggest social media stars will show off a new take on the classic milk mustache - after they drink cereal and milk straight from the bowl.

