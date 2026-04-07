General Mills Organic Sales Decline: Is a Rebound Taking Shape?

General Mills, Inc. GIS reported a 3% decline in organic net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, due to lower organic pound volume and unfavorable price/mix. This performance trailed Nielsen-measured global retail sales by approximately 1.5 points, largely due to significant retailer inventory headwinds in the North America Retail and Pet segments. Despite this dip, management remains firm that a recovery is emerging.



The company’s “Remarkability” strategy, centered on investments in innovation, packaging and base price adjustments, is beginning to show early traction. While these actions have weighed on near-term financial performance, they are supporting a recovery in key demand indicators, including household penetration and baseline volume trends across categories.



Notably, North America Retail held or expanded pound share in more than 70% of its priority businesses during the quarter, while household penetration rose in seven of its top 10 categories through the fiscal third quarter, signaling improving consumer engagement.



Looking ahead, General Mills has reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting organic net sales to finish down 1.5% to 2%. The path to recovery is paved by several technical tailwinds expected in the fiscal fourth quarter, including favorable trade expense timing and the benefit of a 53rd week. Management anticipates a "step up" in organic sales trends in the fiscal fourth quarter, with the business positioned for further improvement in fiscal 2027 as near-term pressures gradually moderate.

GIS Versus CAG and CPB in Organic Sales Trends

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG delivered a more resilient organic sales performance, reporting a 2.4% increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by a 1.9% rise in price/mix and modest volume growth. While some segments saw volume pressure, Conagra Brands maintained momentum in frozen and snacks. With steady pricing and improving mix, Conagra Brands’ organic trends indicate relative stability compared with broader industry softness.



The Campbell's Company CPB reported a 3% decline in organic net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting volume/mix pressure and storm-related shipment disruptions. Despite near-term headwinds, Campbell's is focused on cost savings, innovation and execution improvements to stabilize trends. Management remains confident in Campbell's ability to deliver sustainable, long-term profitable growth.

General Mills’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of General Mills have lost 13.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s decline of 8.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, General Mills currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 11.25, which is down from the industry average of 13.75.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has inched down 10 cents and 23 cents to $3.44 and $3.33, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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General Mills currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.