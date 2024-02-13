General Mills' (GIS) HMM Strategy Aids Despite Troubled Pet Unit

General Mills Inc. GIS has been benefiting from its measures to boost efficiency, including its Holistic Margin Management (“HMM”) strategy. Focus on innovation and brand marketing has been helping the company strengthen its product portfolio.



GIS has effectively leveraged its HMM strategy to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. This approach focuses on continuous improvement processes that identify and eliminate waste, optimize supply-chain operations, and enhance productivity, directly contributing to an improved bottom line. General Mills expects to deliver HMM cost savings of 5% of the cost of goods sold in fiscal 2024, an increase from the previous 4% guidance.



The company has made significant strides in enhancing its supply-chain efficiency, which is crucial for maintaining product availability, reducing costs, and supporting sustainability goals. Efficient supply chain operations are the key to its ability to quickly respond to changing market demands and maintain a competitive advantage.



Additionally, the company's increased effectiveness in merchandising strategies and digital commerce initiatives reflects its adaptability to changing consumer shopping behaviors. By leveraging digital platforms and optimizing in-store presentations, General Mills is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in physical and online retail environments.



Product Innovation & Brand Expansion

By prioritizing innovation and brand marketing, General Mills continues to refresh its product portfolio and engage consumers. This strategy helps drive brand loyalty, attract customers and support premium pricing strategies, contributing to the company's overall growth and market position.



General Mills is enhancing its product lines with new flavors, such as double chocolate chip Nature Valley Muffins, and “Pistachio and Cream” and “Chestnut Tart” varieties of Haagen-Dazs pints. This innovation demonstrates the company's focus on catering to diverse consumer tastes and preferences.



GIS is driving the humanization trend in pet food with launches like Tastefuls Purees and expanding into the pet supplement space with the acquisition of Fera Pet Organics. This indicates General Mills' strategic move to capitalize on the growing pet care market.

Challenges in the Pet Segment

The Pet segment of General Mills has experienced a downward trend in sales. In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the segment's revenues fell 4% year over year, reaching $569.3 million primarily due to a decrease in pound volume.



The prevailing economic conditions in the United States have been unfavorable for premium pet food products, as pet owners increasingly opt for more economical options. Moreover, there has been a significant shift in how different channels perform, with sales through Pet Retail channels experiencing a notable double-digit decline during the quarter. Certainly, there is a need for greater efforts to navigate the current challenging dynamics within the category and restore consistent growth to the Pet business.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 3.2% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 6.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate of current-year sales suggests a decline of 0.6% from the year-ago reported level. However, the consensus estimate for earnings indicates growth of 4.4% from the prior-year level.

Three Solid Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same sector are Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW and Treehouse Foods THS.



Inter Parfums is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 20.4% and 21.7%, respectively, from the 2022 reported figures. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 45.7%.



Lamb Weston is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products. LW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 26.9% and 28.3%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. LW has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.8%.



Treehouse Foods is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Treehouse Foods’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 106% from the 2022 reported figures. THS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.5%.

