General Mills Executes Growth Priorities, Reiterates Outlook

General Mills, Inc. GIS is benefiting from its brand strength, cost savings and portfolio reshaping to enhance market share. The company recently issued an update on the strategic priorities to deliver growth, focusing on boosting remarkability in its global brands. Simultaneously, management has reaffirmed its long-term goals and fiscal 2026 financial guidance.

Update on General Mills’ Growth Aspects

General Mills has undergone a major transformation since the launch of its Accelerate strategy, which is focused on factors including building brands, undertaking constant innovation, leveraging scale and standing for good. The company continues to focus on core markets, global platforms and key local brands with growth prospects.



General Mills is also committed to reshaping its portfolio through prudent buyouts and divestitures. The company has reshaped nearly one-third of the portfolio, leveraging advanced digital capabilities and strategic investments to elevate the remarkability of its brands. GIS is focused on consumer-led innovations and core initiatives across its business segments.



The company looks to offer a cohesive and compelling consumer experience across its product portfolio, encompassing product, packaging, brand communication, omnichannel skills and consumer value. It further highlighted the company’s investments in top digital and technology capabilities, further delivering growth and agility.



Additionally, it unveiled plans to continue maximizing shareholder value through key levers, including sustainable sales growth, higher margins, free cash flow conversion and returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Collectively, such initiatives are helping the company effectively manage a dynamic operating landscape and deliver sustainable, long-term growth.

GIS’ FY26 & Long-Term Growth Targets

For fiscal 2026, management continues to project organic net sales to range from a 1% decline to a 1% increase, while adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are still expected to decline 10-15% in constant currency. Free cash flow conversion is still anticipated to be at least 95%.



Over the long term, General Mills envisions organic net sales growth of 2-3%, while adjusted operating profit is likely to rise in mid-single-digit percentage. Adjusted EPS is likely to grow in mid to high single-digit percentages. Free cash flow conversion is still anticipated to grow at least 95%. GIS anticipates returning cash to its shareholders in the 80-90% band.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 3.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.3% decline.

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI is a key distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods' current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2.4% and 167.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which specializes in nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 61.4% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Post Holdings POST, which is a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 12.6% from the year-ago number.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.