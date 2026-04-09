General Mills Drops 21% Year to Date: How Should You Play the Stock?

General Mills, Inc. GIS has seen its shares tumble 21.3% year to date, significantly underperforming the industry and the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. The stock has also lagged the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector, which has gained 2% over the same period. This sharp underperformance reflects a combination of strategic reinvestment pressures and ongoing operational headwinds.

GIS Price Performance vs. Industry, S&P 500 & Sector



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General Mills has also trailed peers, such as The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, The Kraft Heinz Company KHC and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG. Shares of J. M. Smucker, Kraft Heinz and Conagra Brands have declined 4.1%, 5.3% and 10%, respectively, over the same period.



Investors remain divided on whether GIS is nearing a potential stabilization or if near-term headwinds could continue to weigh on performance.



As of the last trading session, GIS closed at $36.60, near its 52-week low of $35.64, attained on March 25, 2026. General Mills stock is trading below critical technical thresholds, including its 50 and 200-day moving averages.



GIS is currently trading at a discount to both its historical averages and industry peers, largely due to the recent share underperformance.

Taking a Look at General Mills’ Valuation Picture

GIS’ forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 10.93, below its one-year median of 13.10 and the industry average of 13.84. While the compressed valuation reflects perceived risks and cautious investor sentiment, the comparison with peers is mixed. Stocks like J. M. Smucker and Conagra Brands are trading at lower multiples of 9.57X and 8.95X, whereas Kraft Heinz commands a relatively higher multiple of 11.14X.

GIS P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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What’s Weighing on General Mills’ Growth?

General Mills continues to face top-line pressure, reflecting weak volume trends and unfavorable price/mix dynamics. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, organic net sales declined 3%, due to softer demand and lower shipments. Reported net sales fell 8% to $4.4 billion, impacted by divestitures and underlying demand softness. Notably, the company’s performance lagged broader retail trends, signaling ongoing challenges in driving consistent consumption growth.



GIS is also grappling with significant margin and earnings pressure. Adjusted gross margin contracted 280 basis points in the quarter, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 37% year over year to 64 cents. Adjusted operating profit dropped more than 30%, reflecting the combined impact of lower volumes, cost inflation and reduced operating leverage, underscoring the strain on overall profitability.



General Mills has been ramping up investments to support its long-term growth strategy, which is weighing on near-term results. Its focus on enhancing brand “remarkability” through innovation, pricing and marketing is aimed at restoring competitiveness and volume growth. At the same time, retailer inventory reductions and supply-chain disruptions have impacted shipments, while weather-related volatility has added cost pressures, further weighing on quarterly performance.



The company has also seen uneven performance across its key segments, limiting visibility into a near-term recovery. North America Retail sales declined 14% year over year, impacted by lower volumes and the headwind from yogurt divestitures, with organic sales down 4%. The Foodservice segment reported an 11% decline, caused by weaker demand and an unfavorable mix. The Pet segment posted 3% reported growth, aided by strength in cat food, but organic sales declined 3% due to softness in dog food and retailer inventory reductions, reflecting mixed demand trends across categories.



Looking ahead, GIS expects fiscal 2026 to remain a challenging transition year, reflecting continued investment and a tough consumer environment. The company projects organic net sales to decline 1.5-2% and adjusted operating profit and EPS to fall 16-20% in constant currency for the full year. With ongoing pressures on demand and margins, near-term visibility remains limited, reinforcing a cautious outlook for the stock.

General Mills Estimates: Trouble Still Brewing?

Reflecting cautious sentiment around General Mills, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS has seen downward revisions. Over the past 30 days, the EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has inched down 10 cents to $3.44 and 23 cents to $3.33, respectively.



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Can General Mills’ Growth Efforts Help?

General Mills is beginning to see early signs that its growth investments are gaining traction, even as broader challenges persist. The company has reported improvements in key underlying metrics such as household penetration, baseline sales, distribution and market share, indicating strengthening competitiveness. Management noted that these leading indicators are trending positively, suggesting the “remarkability” strategy is starting to resonate and could support a gradual return to organic sales growth over time.



The company is also focused on driving productivity and strengthening execution to support margins over time. The company continues to leverage its Holistic Margin Management and cost-savings initiatives to offset inflationary pressures and fund growth investments. Alongside improved pricing and disciplined cost control, management expects sequential improvement in the fiscal fourth quarter, supported by easing headwinds and better execution.

Here’s How to Play GIS Stock

General Mills is navigating a challenging phase marked by weak demand, margin pressure and elevated reinvestment, with earnings estimates also trending lower. While its discounted valuation may appear attractive, ongoing operational headwinds and limited near-term visibility keep the risk-reward balance somewhat unfavorable. That said, early signs of improvement in underlying metrics and expected fiscal fourth-quarter stabilization offer some support. Until clearer evidence of sustained volume recovery and margin improvement emerges, a cautious approach remains prudent. General Mills currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.