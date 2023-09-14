General Electric's (GE) Unit Unveils AI-Powered Software

General Electric Company’s GE unit, GE Vernova’s Digital business recently introduced AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered carbon emissions management software CERius for the energy companies to reach their net-zero emissions goal.



GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Digital business provides software and industrial Internet of Things services to industrial companies.



The CERius software will enable the energy companies measure, manage, and operationalize certain data precisely to track and manage their carbon emissions. The GE solution will automate the collection of greenhouse gas (GHG) data and will offer appropriate recommendations for implementing carbon reduction efforts through scenario analysis, team collaboration, and standardized reporting based on GHG protocols. It uses AI to extract historical and real-time data across plant and enterprise-level processes. By carrying out cross-functional standards and processes, the software solution will also allow the users to address evolving regulatory compliance requirements.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

The CERius software solution is now available for the current GE customers as part of a pilot project. It is anticipated to become available for all in early 2024.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

General Electric currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 17.8%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 10.6% for 2023. The stock has gained 51.2% in the past year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.9%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings have increased 2.2% for 2023. The stock has gained 33.3% in the past year.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 3%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Eaton’s earnings have increased 3.9% for 2023. The stock has soared 56.9% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.