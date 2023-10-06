General Electric (GE) Secures Service Agreement in Senegal

General Electric Company’s GE unit GE Vernova’s Gas Power business has secured a 25-year service agreement from West African Energy for the latter’s combined cycle power project based in Cap des Biches, Dakar, Senegal, to increase efficiency and improve the performance of the power plant’s gas turbines.



GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Gas Power business includes General Electric’s gas lifecycle business (including Power Services and Gas Power Systems businesses).



Per the deal, GE will provide parts, repairs, field services and advanced predictive maintenance for the two GE 9E.03 gas turbines and accessory equipment for the West African Energy’s 300 megawatt (MW) combined cycle power project. It is worth noting that previously GE was selected to supply two 9E.03 gas turbines, one STF-A200 steam turbine, three A39 generators, two Heat Recovery Steam Generators and additional balance of plant equipment for the project.



Further, General Electric’s digital business will provide its Asset Performance Management (APM) software in the cloud to advance the use of predictive analytics across the power island, which includes gas turbines and generators. The APM software in the cloud detects and diagnoses equipment problems before they occur. This represents the first installation of GE’s APM software in Senegal.



General Electric’s services will help the combined cycle power project boost the long-term availability and reliability of the power plant’s gas turbines to cater to the region’s rising energy requirement.



The power plant is likely to begin operations in phases starting in 2024 and it will be the largest power plant in the country.

