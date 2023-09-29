General Electric (GE), EnergyHub Team-Up for Grid Optimization

General Electric’s GE Digital business (part of GE Vernova) has entered into a partnership with EnergyHub to redefine how electric utilities manage distributed energy resources (DER).



The partnership brings together the advanced grid optimization capabilities of GE Vernova’s GridOS Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) and EnergyHub’s DERMS management and control over an extensive portfolio of grid-edge DERs. This will help to streamline the management of these emerging energy assets. The combination of these capabilities allows utilities to build large DER aggregations, supply enhanced load flexibility across the grid, unlock new energy storage capacity and make data-driven decisions for optimizing grid performance and improving customer experience.



As an enterprise solution, General Electric’s GridOS DERMS helps utilities efficiently orchestrate the rapid expansion of DERs. It provides grid operators with a comprehensive suite of modular applications to oversee the DER journey from initial integration, visualization and ongoing operation of control and optimization.

EnergyHub's DERMS offers an enterprise-wide platform to build and orchestrate grid-edge DER portfolios. By utilizing the largest ecosystem of DERs in the industry, EnergyHub’s DERMS takes charge of the entire lifecycle of utility DER management, from resource formation and asset management to flexibility forecasting to localized DER dispatch and optimization.

General Electric carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



