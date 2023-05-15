General Electric (GE) Arm Supplies Propulsion System to MSC

General Electric Company’s GE Arm GE Power Conversion announced that it secured a deal from shipbuilding company, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, to provide an in-board propulsion system for the first two of MSC Cruises’ brand-new class of ships.



The first ship of the fleet, MSC World Europa, is presently operational at sea and the second vessel is being constructed. To date, GE has powered 17 MSC Cruises vessels with its electric propulsion system, the recent one being MSC World Europa. The efficient induction motor and pulse width modulation (PWM) power converter technology of GE’s in-board electric propulsion will reduce operating costs and will improve the propulsion reliability of MSC ships.



Additionally, the state-of-the-art cruise ships’ LNG dual-fuel vessels are propelled by the most powerful cruise ship electrical motors in operation, including two 25 MW, 120-127.5 rpm induction motors. The induction motors are fed by four press-pack IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) PWM MV7000 converters. Per the deal, General Electric will also supply four propulsion transformers and remote control for onboard propulsion for cruise ships.

GE Power Conversion’s PWM induction technology, which is installed in the MSC World Europa, helps fleet operators adhere to the ‘clean ship’ regulations. Notably, this deal will help Chantiers de l’Atlantique reduce its carbon footprint.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings estimates have increased 6%. The stock has rallied 6% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 17.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has gained 20.8% in the past six months.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) earnings estimates have increased 5.3%. The stock has gained 4.7% in the past six months.

