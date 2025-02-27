General Dynamics's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for General Dynamics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $675,699.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $220.0 for General Dynamics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Dynamics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Dynamics's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

General Dynamics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.7 $43.3 $43.7 $220.00 $231.6K 146 60 GD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.1 $43.6 $43.8 $220.00 $175.2K 146 139 GD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $45.2 $42.5 $44.11 $220.00 $66.1K 146 77 GD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.0 $12.0 $12.0 $220.00 $60.0K 30 50 GD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $61.0 $59.4 $59.8 $200.00 $59.8K 71 12

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The firm's segments include aerospace, marine, combat systems, and technology. General Dynamics' aerospace segment manufactures Gulfstream business jets and operates a global aircraft servicing operation. Combat systems produces land-based combat vehicles such as the M1 Abrams tank and Stryker armored personnel carrier, as well as munitions. The marine segment builds and services nuclear-powered submarines, destroyers, and other ships. The technologies segment contains two main units: an IT business that primarily serves the government market and a mission systems business that focuses on products that provide command, control, computing, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.

Where Is General Dynamics Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 547,640, the price of GD is up by 0.91%, reaching $251.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. What The Experts Say On General Dynamics

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $284.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for General Dynamics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

