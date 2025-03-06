General Dynamics Stock: Is GD Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $71.1 billion, General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is an aerospace and defense company specializing in high-end design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to customers. The Reston, Virginia-based company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction, and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and General Dynamics fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the aerospace & defense industry. The company’s strengths lie in its diverse defense portfolio, sustained government contracts, and strong foothold in both military and commercial sectors. It benefits from advanced R&D capabilities, a solid backlog of defense orders, and strategic partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations.

Active Investor:

This aerospace and defense giant has slipped 17% from its 52-week high of $316.90, achieved on Nov. 13, 2024. It has declined 4.4% over the past three months, outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 5% downtick over the same time frame.

However, in the longer term, GD has declined 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s 10.7% return. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of GD are marginally down, compared to XLI’s 1.6% rise over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, GD has recently moved above its 50-day moving average. However, it has remained below its 200-day moving average since mid-November, 2024.

On Mar. 5, GD’s shares climbed 4.9% as investors expected a dividend increase, which were met by GD. Later that afternoon, the company marked its 28th consecutive year of dividend growth by announcing a 5.6% hike in its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share, up from $1.42 per share payout in the previous quarter.

On Jan. 29, GD reported strong Q4 earnings results, surpassing expectations with net income of $4.15 per share and revenue of $13.3 billion. The top line grew 14.3% year-over-year, while net income rose 14%. However, despite this solid performance, GD’s stock dropped 4.2% on the same day, as investors remained unimpressed. While the company saw growth across all business segments, weaker-than-expected results in some of its key units dampened market sentiment.

GD has considerably outpaced its rival, The Boeing Company (BA) which declined 18.9% over the past 52 weeks and 7.8% on a YTD basis.

Looking at GD’s recent outperformance relative to its broader sector, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $294.20 suggests a modest 11.9% premium to its current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.