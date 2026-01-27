General Dynamics to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

General Dynamics Corporation GD is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.02% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence GD’s Q4 Results

In the fourth quarter of 2025, General Dynamics’ Aerospace unit is expected to have benefited from higher deliveries of Gulfstream aircraft, particularly increased shipments of the G700 and G800 models, which should support strong top-line growth.



The Marine Systems’ quarterly revenues are likely to have been supported by higher construction activity on the Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarine programs, along with steady productivity improvements across major shipyards.



The company’s Combat Systems unit is anticipated to benefit from robust international demand and ongoing strength in munitions, artillery and missile subcomponent programs, particularly in Europe, backed by healthy order flow.



However, profitability in the upcoming quarter could be pressured by ongoing global supply-chain disruptions, which may lead to production delays.

GD’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $13.80 billion, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 3.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the total backlog stands at $110.80 billion, up 22.3% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for GD

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for General Dynamics this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

General Dynamics Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

General Dynamics Corporation price-eps-surprise | General Dynamics Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.61%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

