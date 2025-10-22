General Dynamics to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

General Dynamics Corporation GD is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 24, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.2% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence GD’s Q3 Results

In the third quarter of 2025, General Dynamics’ Aerospace unit is expected to have gained from higher deliveries of the Gulfstream aircraft, which is likely to have bolstered the segment’s top line.



The Marine Systems unit’s quarterly revenues are expected to have benefited from the increased sales volume from the construction and engineering of major submarine programs like the Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines, as well as a slight increase in DDG-51 construction.



The company’s Combat Systems unit is likely to have gained from continued global defense spending and solid order activity. The unit is anticipated to have benefited from the strong demand for artillery and combat vehicles. However, the profitability in the upcoming quarter may suffer due to the interruptions in the global supply chain that are likely to cause production delays.

GD’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.73 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $12.61 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 8.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gulfstream aircraft deliveries is pegged at 40 units compared with 28 units a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total backlog is pinned at $107.63 billion, up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for General Dynamics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.10%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Howmet Aerospace HWM is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for HWM’s third-quarter sales implies an improvement of 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pinned at 91 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.2%.



CurtissWright CW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces third-quarter results on Nov. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus estimate for CW’s third-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.3% for the trailing four quarters.



Woodward WWD is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces its fiscal fourth-quarter results very soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for WWD’s sales suggests an improvement of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 15% for the trailing four quarters.





