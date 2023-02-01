General Dynamics (GD) Wins $481.6M Deal for Prophet Detector

General Dynamics Corporation’s GD business unit, Mission Systems, recently clinched a contract for the sustainment of Prophet Enhanced detecting systems. The deal has been awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. Valued at $481.6 million, the contract is expected to conclude by Jan 31, 2028.

Significance of Prophet

Prophet is the 24-hour, all-weather, near-real-time, ground-based, tactical signal intelligence/electronic warfare capability that allows easy integration into a vehicle. It is equipped with Prophet Enhanced sensors and a Prophet Control, which enable actionable intelligence, situational understanding and force protection.

Its remarkable features enable interoperability in the global signal intelligence enterprise. Prophet Enhanced delivers collected data to common databases for access by the intelligence community.

Prophet Enhanced boasts beyond-line-of-sight capability, which is based on the present Project Manager Warfighter Information Network–Tactical (WIN-T) architecture. This capability allows an extended distance and performs distributed operations.

As nations are enhancing their military capability, General Dynamics, the prime contractor of such a remarkably efficient and effective detector, is likely to continue to witness a strong order inflow. The latest contract win is a bright example of that. This is likely to boost the revenue generation prospects of the Mission Systems business unit.

Growth Prospects

Nations have increased their defense spending on military equipment and various arsenals to strengthen their defense capabilities. The surge in the demand for defense products was also driven by the tiff between Ukraine and Russia, which led many nations to amplify their defense inventory to deter any sudden assault.

In such a scenario, military sensors for effective intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance signals for the early detection of any emerging threat have witnessed increased demand. This may continue to rise in the days ahead as the need to modernize and upgrade the defense structure to become more war-efficient may fuel the demand.

In this context, per the report from Mordor Intelligence, the military sensor market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the 2023-2028 period. Such abounding growth trends indicate ample growth opportunities for General Dynamics as it enjoys an established position in the military sensor market.

A few defense primes that can reap the benefits of the aforementioned market are Lockheed Martin LMT, Northrop Grumman NOC and BAE Systems BAESY.

Northrop Grumman's capabilities in electronic warfare, full-spectrum cyber and electromagnetic maneuver warfare span all domains — land, sea, air, space, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum. Its product portfolio includes the Joint Threat Emitter, Multifunction Sensors, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, etc.

Northrop Grumman’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 3.5%. Shares of NOC have returned 20.8% value to investors in the past year.

Lockheed Martin’s infrared sensor systems provide advanced precision targeting, navigation, threat detection and next-generation intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Some of its product ranges include the LONGBOW FCR, AN/APY-9 Radar, F-35 Electro Optical Targeting System, etc.

Lockheed Martin’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.9%. Shares of LMT have returned 19.6% value to investors in the past year.

BAE Systems’ advanced sensor systems integrate and collate information rapidly to give commanders superior situational awareness and targeting solutions. It provides and supports major surface ship radar systems and state-of-the-art land-based radars. Its product range has the AN/DPX-7 Reduced Size Transponder, Cyber Resilience Platform Intrusion Detector, etc.

The long-term earnings growth rate of BAESY is pegged at 13.2%. Shares of BAE Systems have rallied 34.3% in the past year.

Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics have risen 9.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.