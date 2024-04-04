General Dynamics (GD) to Support Littoral Combat Ship System

Details of the Deal

What’s Favoring General Dynamics?

Peer Prospects

Price Performance

GD business unit, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., recently clinched a contract to support the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) System. The award has been offered by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division.Valued at $33.7 million, the contract is expected to be completed by March 2025. Per the terms of the deal, General Dynamics will provide design agent and lifecycle sustainment services to support the Independence Variant LCS System. Majority of the work related to the contract will be carried out in Pittsfield, MA.Nations across the globe are fortifying their defense spending on military weapons and arsenals as they look to strengthen their defense capabilities. This also includes augmented spending on navy combat vehicles for enhanced sea warfare capabilities. Therefore, demand for combat ships, including LCS, is on the rise. Notably, the LCS plays a critical role in defending a nation, with these being designed to be agile, mission-focused platforms capable of operating in near-shore and open-ocean environments. As investments in sea warfare capabilities for both defense and offensive purposes have been significantly gaining traction in recent times, the growth prospects for the naval combat system market remain solid. In this regard, according to a report by the Research and Markets firm, the global naval combat system market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during the 2024-2030 period. This is likely to benefit General Dynamics, considering its multi-domain maritime capabilities that enable current and future maritime missions. Notably, the core mission system of the U.S. Navy's Independence-variant LCS is built on General Dynamics' computing infrastructure. Notably, GD’s computing technology controls everything from driving the ship to firing its guns. It is designed to maximize automation, enabling sailors to focus on their missions. The company is the lead integrator for the Independence-variant LCS systems, responsible for the design, integration and testing of the navigation, command, control, computing and aviation systems on each ship. Considering the naval combat system market’s growth prospects and General Dynamics’ expertise in providing support services for LCS, the company may witness a significant order flow, like the latest one. This will continue to boost its revenue generation prospects.Considering the solid growth opportunities offered by the global naval combat system market, other defense primes like NOC and LMT , with a strong presence in this segment, should also benefit.Huntington Ingalls’ Ingalls Shipbuilding and Newport News Shipbuilding segments design and construct non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants and national security cutters. During 2023, 81% of the company’s revenues were generated from the U.S. Navy.HII boasts a long-term (three-to-five-years) earnings growth rate of 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales implies growth of 2% from the prior-year figure.Northrop Grumman’s delivers components like Airborne LASER Mine Detection System, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block III, Fire Scout and bridge and navigation systems for both the Freedom and Independence variants of LCS. During 2023, 15% of NOC’s sales belonged to the Navy.NOC boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales implies growth of 4.6% from the prior-year figure.Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) designs, manufactures, services and supports various surface ships. It is engaged in the construction of Freedom-variant LCS, which is a resilient and flexible warship. The AEGIS Combat System is the U.S. Navy’s most modern surface combat system. RMS ended 2023 with a backlog of $37.73 billion.LMT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales implies growth of 2.7% from the prior-year figure.In the past year, shares of GD have rallied 27.4% against the industry ’s 8.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.