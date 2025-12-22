General Dynamics (GD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, General Dynamics (GD) was up +1.72% at $345.19. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

The defense contractor's stock has dropped by 0.29% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.11, showcasing a 0.96% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.72 billion, up 2.88% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.37 per share and a revenue of $51.97 billion, indicating changes of +12.77% and +8.92%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, General Dynamics holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, General Dynamics is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.09. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.33 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

