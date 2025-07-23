General Dynamics (GD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, General Dynamics (GD) reported revenue of $13.04 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.74, compared to $3.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.59, the EPS surprise was +4.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Technologies : $3.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $3.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Revenue- Marine Systems : $4.22 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.

: $4.22 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Revenue- Combat Systems : $2.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $2.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Revenue- Aerospace : $3.06 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $3.06 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Operating earnings- Aerospace : $403 million versus $404.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $403 million versus $404.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating earnings- Combat Systems : $324 million versus $317.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $324 million versus $317.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating earnings- Technologies : $332 million versus $298 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $332 million versus $298 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating earnings- Marine Systems : $291 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $254.82 million.

: $291 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $254.82 million. Operating earnings- Corporate: $-45 million versus $-14.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how General Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for General Dynamics here>>>

Shares of General Dynamics have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.