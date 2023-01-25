General Dynamics Corp. Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $992 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $952 million, or $3.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $10.85 billion from $10.29 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $992 Mln. vs. $952 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.58 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.54 -Revenue (Q4): $10.85 Bln vs. $10.29 Bln last year.

