General Dynamics Corp. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released a profit for fourth quarter of $1.143 billion

The company's earnings came in at $1.143 billion, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $1.148 billion, or $4.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $14.379 billion from $13.338 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

