General Dynamics Corp. Q1 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $994 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $2.88 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $12.223 billion from $10.731 billion last year.

