General Dynamics Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.059 billion, or $3.88 per share. This compares with $930 million, or $3.35 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $12.907 billion from $11.671 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.059 Bln. vs. $930 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.88 vs. $3.35 last year. -Revenue: $12.907 Bln vs. $11.671 Bln last year.

