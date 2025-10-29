General Dynamics (BIT:1GD) Price Target Increased by 11.60% to 325.75

The average one-year price target for General Dynamics (BIT:1GD) has been revised to €325.75 / share. This is an increase of 11.60% from the prior estimate of €291.90 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €256.99 to a high of €360.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from the latest reported closing price of €300.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,843 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GD is 0.37%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 272,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,034K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,098K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GD by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 14,418K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,761K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GD by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,124K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,692K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GD by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,334K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,261K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GD by 3.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,151K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GD by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.