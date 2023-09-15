Generac Recalls 64K Portable Generators

(RTTNews) - Generac Power Systems Inc. is recalling about 64,000 units of portable generators citing serious risks for fire and burn, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to the agency, the recalled generators' fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve. This could cause the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall was initiated after the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company received reports of 27 incidents of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened. Three incidents resulted in severe burn injuries.

The recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2.

The generators, manufactured domestically, were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores across the country and on various websites from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300 and $3,650.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Generac in November last year had recalled over 325,000 units of its portable generators after 24 finger amputations and five finger-crushing incidents were reported.

Recent recalls due to fire and burn risks include Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.'s recall in mid August of 1.56 million dehumidifiers after reports of at least 23 fires, and Daikin's recall in early August of about 62,100 units of Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps or PTACs.

Research Products in mid June recalled about 40,000 steam humidifiers due to the risk of fire.

