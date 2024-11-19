News & Insights

Generac price target raised to $210 from $185 at Stifel

November 19, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Generac (GNRC) to $210 from $185 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes Generac is well-positioned to deliver solid 2024-25 and beyond growth, fueled by significant recent outage activity, declining reliability of the grid, and rising electricity demand, the analyst tells investors.

Stocks mentioned

GNRC

