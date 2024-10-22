Generac price target raised to $175 from $160 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Generac (GNRC) to $175 from $160 but keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm cites rising demand following the recent outage events as it anticipates extended “afterglow” well into 2025. Roth MKM adds that it is incrementally more positive on Generac’s strategy and potential, though it continues to find risk/reward on the stock “more balanced” at current levels.

