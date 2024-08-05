Generac Power Systems Acquires Ageto - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Generac Power Systems (GNRC) announced the acquisition of Ageto, a provider of microgrid controllers that seamlessly integrate, optimize and manage distributed conventional resources, renewable energy resources and electric vehicle chargers in the commercial & industrial market. The transaction closed on August 1, 2024.

Erik Wilde, EVP and president, Domestic C&I at Generac, said: "By integrating Ageto's industry-leading microgrid controller and advanced software into our systems, we're simplifying asset integration, control and optimization for our customers and creating a competitive advantage for Generac."

Generac has worked with Ageto since 2021, incorporating their microgrid controllers into Generac's Battery Energy Storage Systems solutions and generator sets.

