Is Generac Holdings Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $7.5 billion, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a leading global manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of energy technology solutions, including standby generators, portable power equipment, and smart home energy management devices.
Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Generac Holdings fits this criterion perfectly. With an extensive distribution network, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company serves customers through independent dealers, industrial distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, and solar installers worldwide.
The generator maker saw a 35.6% decline from its 52-week high of $195.94. Shares of Generac Holdings have dropped 19.7% over the past three months, a steeper decline than the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.4% dip over the same time frame.
In the longer term, GNRC stock is down 22.1% over the past six months, a more pronounced decline than SPX’s 1.8% dip. Moreover, shares of Generac Holdings have dipped 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 7.7% return of the SPX over the same time frame.
GNRC has fallen below its 200-day moving average since late January.
Shares of GNRC climbed 7.6% on Feb. 12 due to strong Q4 2024 results and an optimistic 2025 outlook. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.80, surpassing Wall Street estimates, while net sales grew 16% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, meeting analyst expectations. Gross profit margin improved significantly to 40.6%, driven by a favorable sales mix and lower input costs. Additionally, Generac’s 2025 guidance of 3% - 7% net sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin forecast of 18% - 19% reinforced investor confidence, fueling the stock rally.
GNRC has outperformed its rival, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), which has decreased 12.3% over the past 52 weeks. However, over the past six months, Eaton has dropped 15.9%, a less pronounced decline than GNRC.
Despite Generac Holdings’ weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and as of this writing, GNRC is trading below the mean price target of $173.91.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Snap Up with Over 8.5% Yields
- Could This 1 Unlikely ‘Buy’-Rated Stock Be the Top Quantum Computing Winner in 2025?
- Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 9
- Rivian Stock Is Plunging as Q1 Deliveries Fall. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold RIVN Here?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.