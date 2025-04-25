Generac Holdings’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Waukesha, Wisconsin-based Generac Holdings Inc. ( GNRC ) manufactures power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. With a market cap of $6.6 billion , Generac’s operations span various countries in the Americas, Asia and Europe. GNRC is expected to announce its Q1 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GNRC to report an adjusted profit of $0.97 per share, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $0.88 per share. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect GNRC to report an adjusted EPS of $7.74, up 6.5% from $7.27 in fiscal 2024. Additionally, in fiscal 2026, its adjusted earnings are expected to grow 14.9% year-over-year to $8.89 per share.

Over the past year, GNRC shares have declined approximately 17%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.2% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 5.7% returns over the same time frame.

GNRC shares surged 7.6% on Feb. 12 following the release of its Q4 earnings. Driven by a favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency, the company reported a 16% growth in its net sales, which amounted to $1.2 billion and successfully met the Street’s expectations. The company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $2.80, showcasing an increase of 35.7% from the previous year’s quarter and surpassing the consensus estimates by 12%.

Meanwhile, driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs, the company’s gross profit rose 29% from its year-ago value to $501.4 million. GNRC also reported an all-time high cash flow from operations of $339.5 million, growing 7.1% year-over-year and showcasing its operational excellence.

The consensus view on GNRC stock is moderately bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys," one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one "Strong Sell." The stock’s mean price target of $165.68 represents a 45.6% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.