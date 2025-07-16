Generac Holdings Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30, 2025

Generac Holdings Inc. will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call at 10 a.m. EDT.

Generac Holdings Inc. announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. EDT, which can be accessed through a webcast available on Generac's website. This event is aimed at highlighting the company’s performance. Generac, established in 1959, is a leading provider of energy technology solutions and power products, serving various markets with a mission to create efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

Potential Positives

Generac is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing financial transparency and communication with investors.

The management conference call following the earnings release allows stakeholders to engage directly with company leaders, enhancing investor relations.

The availability of a webcast and its replay on the company's website demonstrates Generac’s commitment to accessibility and keeping investors informed.

Generac's established history as a leading provider in energy technology solutions reflects its strong market position and commitment to innovation in the industry.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Generac release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Generac plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the Generacearnings conference call

You can access the conference call by visiting the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5sz656e4.

What time is Generac'searnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available on Generac's website under the Investor Relations section after the live event.

What products does Generac offer?

Generac provides a wide range of energy solutions including power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and energy management devices.

$GNRC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GNRC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$GNRC Insider Trading Activity

$GNRC insiders have traded $GNRC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON JAGDFELD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,075,100.

$GNRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $GNRC stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GNRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNRC in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

$GNRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNRC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $GNRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $175.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $180.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $195.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jeff Osborne from TD Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $128.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $127.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $155.0 on 04/17/2025

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.





A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5sz656e4







The webcast of the conference call will also be available on Generac’s website (



http://www.generac.com



), under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.





Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.







About Generac







Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.





SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.





CONTACT:





Kris Rosemann





Director – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations





(262) 506-6064







InvestorRelations@generac.com





