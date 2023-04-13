Generac (GNRC) Unveils New Battery Energy Storage Series

Generac Holdings GNRC has introduced its zero-emissions SBE line of stationary battery energy storage systems. The SBE series works with the company’s line of gas and diesel generators to provide complete facility resilience during lengthy blackouts. It also works with on-site solar to minimize carbon footprint and energy expenses.

The SBE series is available in energy capacities ranging from 200 kWh to 1,000 kWh and can help industrial and commercial customers to save on energy expenses by lowering peak charges and using utility Time-of-Use rates. It also offers site resilience during power quality issues and brownouts, as well as backup power during shorter blackouts, added the company.

The SBE series will be available as stand-alone energy storage items and in combination with Generac's current line of generators and power-enabling items and technologies, such as remote connectivity solutions, transfer switches, breakers and the Concerto distributed energy resource management system. The SBE series is expected to be available later this year.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Additionally, customers can monetize their energy storage assets to support grid resilience and earn extra revenues. Overall, the SBE series complements Generac's other technologies and products aimed at assisting commercial and industrial customers in achieving their energy goals.

Generac is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to address the significant changes in the energy landscape.

In March, the company launched a 100W GS100 solar panel solution. The emission-free solution is a fully portable solar + battery solution that can be paired with GB1000 and GB2000 portable power stations for off-grid charging. Generac also unveiled two charge enhancers for its portable power stations, including 200W and 450W options.

Prior to that, the company announced that it was integrating ecobee smart thermostats with its home standby generators to develop a single energy management hub for its users.

At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 60.1% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 69.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

