Generac (GNRC) Unveils GP7500E Dual Fuel Portable Generator

Generac Holdings GNRC recently rolled out the GP7500E Dual Fuel portable generator, which is designed to meet the higher power demand from electrical appliances. The generator has a robust capacity of 9400 starting watts and 7500 running watts, which makes it capable of handling demanding loads from power tools, sump pumps and other essential devices in residential settings.

The distinctive feature of the latest GP7500E is its versatility in fuel options, which is the ability to use multiple fuel types. Users can easily switch between gasoline and liquid propane fuel by simply turning a dial, making it a reliable choice for outdoor events, DIY projects, or as a backup power source during emergencies, added the company. The Dual Fuel Dial allows for seamless operation with either gasoline or liquified petroleum gas, providing flexibility and ease of use.

The company has prioritized user convenience by incorporating several user-friendly features into the GP7500E Dual Fuel. It comes equipped with an electric start, eliminating the hassle of manual ignition. Additionally, the generator is transfer-switch ready, further simplifying its usage.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

The GP7500E is powered by a reliable 420cc Generac OHV engine to ensure consistent power for various applications. It boasts a sizable 7.9-gallon fuel tank, which helps to deliver a runtime of up to 10 hours at a 50% load when using gasoline, added the company. The inclusion of COsense technology enhances safety by detecting hazardous carbon monoxide levels and automatically shutting down the unit when necessary.

The GP7500E Dual Fuel is now available for purchase at $1,099. Customers can find this product through Generac's omni-channel sales outlets across the United States, including leading home improvement retailers.

Generac is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. The company expects increased power outages due to inclement weather conditions and catastrophic events, like wildfires and hurricanes, to boost the demand for backup power.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to address the significant changes in the energy landscape. In April, the company introduced its zero-emissions SBE line of stationary battery energy storage systems. The SBE series works with the company’s line of gas and diesel generators to provide complete facility resilience during lengthy blackouts. It also works with on-site solar to minimize carbon footprint and energy expenses.

At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 46.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 62.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Dropbox presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Blackbaud and Badger Meter hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have increased 11.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have increased 81.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 7.3% in the past 60 days to $3.68 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have increased 15.2% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.