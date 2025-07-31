Key Points Earnings per share (non-GAAP) beat expectations at $1.65, compared to the $1.36 estimate for Q2 2025.

Revenue (GAAP) rose 6% to $1,061 million in Q2 2025, exceeding the $1,031 million consensus.

Gross profit margin (GAAP) increased to 39.3% for Q2 2025, reflecting robust margin gains.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Generac (NYSE:GNRC), known for its home and industrial backup power solutions, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025. The headline news was better-than-expected earnings per share and revenue, with EPS (non-GAAP) at $1.65, ahead of the $1.36 estimate, and revenue reaching $1,061 million, exceeding the $1,031 million consensus for Q2 2025. Margin performance was notably strong, as gross profit margin (GAAP) improved to 39.3% for Q2 2025. The quarter showed positive momentum for both top-line and margin trends. However, free cash flow (non-GAAP) decreased, and expenses continued to climb, signaling some operational challenges amid ongoing tariff and market uncertainties.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $1.65 $1.36 $1.35 22.2% Revenue (GAAP) $1,061 million $1,031 million $998 million 6.3% Gross Profit Margin 39.3% 37.6% 1.7 pp Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.7% 16.5% 1.2 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $14 million $50 million (72.0%)

Inside Generac’s Business and Key Focus Areas

Generac designs and manufactures products that deliver backup power for homes, businesses, and industry. Its main product categories are standby generators, portable generators, and energy technology solutions like battery storage and smart thermostats.

Recently, Generac has invested heavily in energy technology, with acquisitions like ecobee for smart home management and the PWRcell line of energy storage systems. Its focus is on integrating cleaner energy solutions, expanding its distribution network, and maintaining leadership in natural gas generators. Success hinges on innovation, a broad channel network, and adapting to trends in energy resiliency and sustainability.

The quarter was defined by strong execution and outperformance in both residential and commercial end markets. Residential segment revenue climbed 7% to $574 million (GAAP) in Q2 2025, driven by growing demand for home backup generators and rapid gains in energy technology solutions. Generac ramped shipments of PWRcell energy storage systems, especially to Puerto Rico, and saw robust sales of ecobee smart thermostats. Dealer network expansion, with more than 9,200 dealers, added market reach and installation capacity.

Commercial & Industrial products contributed $362 million in revenue, up approximately 5% year-over-year in Q2 2025. This was driven by growth in shipments to industrial distributors and telecom customers. along with an early boost from its entry into the data center market. A new high-output diesel generator product for data centers built a global ordering pipeline, reflecting Generac’s push into new, high-growth power markets. International segment revenue rose approximately 7% in Q2 2025, supported by gains in Europe and a weaker prior-year comparison.

Both gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded. Gross profit margin (GAAP) increased to 39.3% in Q2 2025, driven by better pricing and lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 17.7% in Q2 2025. These improvements were achieved despite a 12.0% rise in operating expenses in Q2 2025, resulting from higher sales volume, increased hiring, and costs from recent acquisitions. Inventory levels grew sharply, tying up significant capital and putting pressure on free cash flow.

Generac continued to prioritize development and launches in energy technology. It maintained the timeline for PWRcell 2, its next-generation energy storage system, with positive feedback from partners and early shipments underway. The company also highlighted product updates in its home standby generator platform, promising better efficiency and easier installation. The largest North American network of generator dealers, supported by new contractor programs, reinforces distribution advantages and market expansion efforts.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Trends to Watch

Management updated its outlook for FY2025, narrowing the full-year revenue growth range to 2–5% from 0–7% previously. The margin forecast improved, with adjusted EBITDA margin guidance raised to 18.0–19.0% for FY2025, up from the previous range. Generac expects its net income margin to be approximately 7.5–8.5% for full-year 2025. While the company is more confident in its baseline forecast, it flagged ongoing tariff headwinds—projected at $125 million in the second half of 2025—as a key risk impacting future demand and pricing strategies.

The company raised its full-year FY2025 free cash flow conversion guidance, targeting 90–100% of adjusted net income after a weak start in the first half.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.