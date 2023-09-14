Generac (GNRC) Plans to Set Up a New Manufacturing Facility

Generac Holdings GNRC recently unveiled plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in Beaver Dam, WI, in association with City of Beaver Dam. The construction of this new facility is aimed at fulfilling increasing demand for GNRC's industrial generators.

The new facility (measuring nearly 320,000 sq. ft) will come up at Highway 151 Business Park, at Kellom Road and Tower Drive. The facility will include a manufacturing unit and an office and is likely to provide employment to about 350-400 people.

Generac will begin construction of new facility later this year, subject to city approval of the project. The construction is expected to be concluded by early 2025.

GNRC is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. In addition, the company manufactures light towers, which provide temporary lighting solutions for various end markets, commercial and industrial mobile heaters, and pumps that are used in the oil & gas, construction and other industrial markets.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Significant changes in energy landscape, drastic climate change, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities for Generac. Frequent product launches and synergies from acquisitions also bode well.

However, at present, the company’s performance is being affected by softness in the Residential products segment owing to elevated field inventory levels for home standby generators and a decline in shipments of clean energy products.

Due to soft demand environment, Generac now anticipates Residential product sales to be lower than earlier expectation during the second half of 2023.

Overall, management now estimates revenues to decline in the range of 10-12% for 2023. Margins are being affected due to unfavorable effect of sales mix. Yet, robust demand for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products is a tailwind. The company currently expects C&I products’ sales to grow at mid-teens rate compared with the earlier guided range of mid-to-high single-digit growth.

Generac currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 46.5% of their value compared with sub-industry’s decline of 59.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Synopsys SNPS and Adobe ADBE. All stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 5.1% in the past 60 days to $2.86. BMI’s earnings beat estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 72.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ fiscal 2023 EPS is pegged at $11.09, up 2.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.4%.



SNPS’ earnings surpassed estimates in the last four quarters, the average beat being 4.2%. Shares of SNPS have rallied 47.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s fiscal 2023 EPS has remained unchanged in the past 60 days at $15.70. ADBE’s earnings outshined estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%. Shares of ADBE have jumped 78.9% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.