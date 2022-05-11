Generac (GNRC) Launches Two Powermate Portable Generators

Generac Power Systems Inc. GNRC announces the launch of Powermate 4500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator and the Powermate 7500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator.

Both generators are available for purchase online at Powermate.com. The models are also available at a few select retail outlets.

Generac added that the new flexible generators are designed to use for home as well as recreational purposes by consumers.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

The Powermate 4500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator has a starting power of 4,500 watts and a running power of 3,600 watts (gas), enabling it to power small electrical appliances at an outdoor location (picnic or campground) and certain power tools for home DIY work.

The Powermate 7500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator is also suitable for outdoor events and power tool use, with 7,500 starting watts and 6,000 running watts (gas).

Both variants are designed to run either on gasoline or LP gas fuel.

The generators are driven by Generac OHV engines, which deliver constant power for a variety of applications and have a simple dual-fuel dial that allows customers to choose between gasoline and LP gas. For simple travel, these include a steel frame and a compact design with integrated wheels and a handle.

The generators are equipped with innovative co-sense technology that enables them to shut down if the surrounding carbon monoxide levels become dangerous.

Headquartered in Waukesha WI, Generac is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products — including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. In addition, the company manufactures light towers, which provide temporary lighting solutions for various end markets, and commercial and industrial mobile heaters and pumps used in the oil & gas, construction and other industrial markets.

GNRC reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. However, the bottom line declined 12.2% year over year.

Net sales increased 41% year over year to $1.14 billion and beat the consensus mark by 4.9%. Robust demand for Residential and Commercial & Industrial products and effective M&A strategies boosted Generac’s first-quarter performance.

Key Picks

Generac currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Pure Storage PSTG. InterDigital, Vishay Intertechnology and Pure Storage currently sport a Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, increasing 5.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.



InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.13%. Shares of InterDigital have declined 14.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.



Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.96%. Shares of Vishay Intertechnology have declined 18.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pure Storage’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 30.9%.



Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 99.2%. Shares of Pure Storage have gained 46.2% in the past year.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.