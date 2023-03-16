Generac (GNRC) Launches New Solar Panel for Off-Grid Charging

Generac GNRC recently rolled out a new 100W GS100 solar panel solution. The emission-free solution is a fully portable solar + battery solution that can be paired with GB1000 and GB2000 portable power stations for off-grid charging.

The solar panel comes with an included cable that can used to connect to the portable power station. It also comes with four units that can be “paralleled” for up to 400W of solar charging power, providing faster charging, noted Generac. Additionally, the solar panel has a tri-fold design and two kickstands, and is both waterproof and dust proof.

Generac also unveiled two Generac charge enhancers for its portable power stations, including 200W and 450W options. The 200W charge enhancer is compatible with both the GB1000 and GB2000 stations and can recharge portable power stations up to 25% faster when used in combination with the built-in charger, noted Generac. The 450W charge enhancer is only compatible with the GB2000 station and can recharge up to 50% faster, as per Generac estimates.

The new GS100 solar panel is priced at $299.00 and the charge enhancers are priced between $99.95 and $139.00. Both the products are now available through the company’s omni channel sales outlets, which also include prominent home improvement retailers.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Generac is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators.

Generac’s performance is being affected by softness in residential products and elevated home standby field inventory levels, which unfavorably impacted orders and shipments. In the last reported quarter, the company’s net sales decreased 2% year over year to $1.05 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Generac expects the trend to continue in 2023 as well and anticipates revenues to decline between 6% and 10%.

Also, the shipments of clean energy products were lower than anticipated in the last reported quarter. The company’s margins are affected due to unfavorable effect of the sales mix and rising expenses owing to recent acquisitions.

Stiff competition is another headwind. However, the company’s performance is likely to benefit from robust demand for Commercial & Industrial products. Strengthening end-market activity in the home standby category as well and synergies from acquisitions, bode well.

At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 22% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 60% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystem’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 101.5% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystem’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 41% in the past year.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.