Generac (GNRC) and Mean Green Open New Facility in Ohio

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC and Mean Green will be setting up a 100,000-square-foot facility in Hamilton, OH. The facility is aimed to tap the growing demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers.

Generac acquired Mean Green in September 2020 to expand its global footprint in the commercial turf care category. The new facility will focus on the production of Mean Green's ride-on and stand-on electric mowers, along with a broad range of accessories.

The new facility supports Generac’s focus on heavy-duty, electric-powered equipment and taps the lawn and landscape market.

Generac has started production in the new facility and added more than 30 jobs. The company plans to add more than a dozen team members by the end of 2022. It will produce a wide array of Mean Green items, like the - new NEMESIS zero-turn mower, which has the power of a 28 HP gas mower and can cut up to five acres on a single charge.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global lawn & garden equipment market is projected to grow from $31.52 billion in 2021 to $50.85 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.1%. The industry is likely to benefit from smart gardening techniques like electric-powered land mowers, trimmers, chainsaws etc. and the adoption of gardening as a hobby, added the report. The new facility will aid Generac in capturing opportunities in this market.

Generac is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators.

For 2022, Generac expects revenue growth between 22% and 24% compared with the previous guidance of 36-40%. The net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is expected to be 9-10%.

The company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. However, the bottom line decreased 25.5% year over year.

Net sales increased 15% year over year and came in at $1.09 billion but missed the consensus mark by 0.1%. The robust demand for Commercial & Industrial products boosted Generac’s third-quarter performance.

In the third quarter, the shipments of clean energy products were highly impacted by a leading customer who stopped its operations and filed for bankruptcy protection.

At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The stock has lost 71.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's decline of 77.2%.



