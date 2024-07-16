Generac (GNRC) Adds Level 2 EV Charger to Energy Portfolio

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC is strengthening its energy management solutions portfolio by launching its first electric vehicle (EV) charger, a level 2 charger designed for homes and businesses, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions.



Citing the Global EV Outlook 2024 report by the International Energy Agency, Generac highlighted that the U.S. EV market is projected to reach an 11% market share in 2024. The new product is likely to help the company gain a higher share in this market.



The charger (available in two formats, the 40A Plus and 48A Plus models) offers charging speeds eight times faster than an L1 charger. Additionally, it is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for an enhanced user experience and comes with a three-year warranty.



Generac's L2 EV charger includes five distinct charging modes to cater to various charging needs and preferences. Furthermore, with Power Boost Technology, the charger can efficiently redirect maximum power to the vehicle without causing any disruptions to other household devices.



The Generac EV charging app empowers users to conveniently schedule their charger to activate overnight, making the most of cost-effective grid electricity. Users can confidently connect multiple chargers to the same circuit and monitor usage from anywhere. These chargers are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and are universally compatible.



Moreover, Generac L2 chargers can be used with Tesla vehicles when combined with an SAE to NACS adapter, normally provided with the vehicle.



Generac's EV charger leverages its expertise in energy resilience devices to offer enhanced power, efficiency, reliability and user convenience. This state-of-the-art level 2 charger represents a significant addition to Generac's portfolio. Supported by a network of nearly 9,000 certified North American dealers, GNRC is well-prepared to provide an EV charging solution that prioritizes superior performance, reliability and user satisfaction.



The introduction of an EV charger is a direct outcome of the company's strategic investment in Wallbox in December 2023. Wallbox, a leading Spain-based provider of smart EV charging and energy management solutions, was selected to accelerate Generac's entry into the EV charging market with cutting-edge technology.



Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products, energy storage systems and energy monitoring and management devices for home and business applications. Founded in 1959, it was one of the first companies to design an affordable backup generator and is now focused on leading the evolution to more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy solutions.



GNRC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 8.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 3.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

