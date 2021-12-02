Generac (GNRC) Acquires ecobee, Eyes Home Energy Ecosystem

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has closed the acquisition of ecobee Inc.



Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ecobee is a leader in sustainable smart home solutions.



On Nov 1, 2021, Generac announced that it inked an agreement to acquire ecobee. The transaction was valued at up to $770 million, depending on the achievement of certain performance targets.



ecobee offers several ENERGY STAR-certified thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products. Its smart thermostats optimize heating and cooling systems to deliver significant energy savings for homeowners.



With 2 million connected homes, ecobee’s customers in North America have saved more than 20 terawatt-hour of energy. ecobee’s solutions are an important addition to Generac’s residential energy technology portfolio.



Generac continues to evolve into an energy technology solutions company. The stock has gained 94.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 51.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The combination of ecobee’s innovative technologies with Generac’s power generation, energy storage and energy management devices will allow the latter to create an efficient home energy ecosystem.



This, in turn, will help homeowners save money on their energy costs and allow grid operators to better balance supply and demand in more cost-effective ways.



At closing, Generac has paid $200 million in cash and $450 million in its stock to ecobee’s shareholders. Upon achieving certain performance targets between closing and Jun 30, 2023, ecobee may get up to $120 million in additional Generac stock.



Generac has created a new group, Generac Grid Services, to provide solutions directly to utilities, grid operators and energy markets. Climate change and an aging electrical grid with power outages are spurring growth opportunities for the company.



