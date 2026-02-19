Generac To Acquire Enercon Engineering

Markets
(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Enercon Engineering Inc., expanding its manufacturing capabilities for generator enclosures and switchgear.

Founded in 1975 and based in East Peoria, Illinois, Enercon designs and manufactures custom power equipment and industrial enclosures for high-reliability applications. The company operates a 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and employs more than 120 people.

Generac said the acquisition will strengthen its Commercial & Industrial segment and enhance its ability to serve hyperscale and enterprise data center markets, where demand for backup power is expected to grow as global data center capacity expands.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

